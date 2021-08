PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Playing with your peers is an important part of child development. However, kids aren’t socializing as much due to the pandemic, which doctors say is leading to concerning outcomes. “We’ve seen some language delays and more social anxiety. The inability of a child to leave their parent and go play with other children,” said System Chair of Pediatrics at AHN, Dr. Joseph Aracri. Dr. Joseph Aracri said this is the case particularly for toddlers. “What happens in that phase of child development is when a child is leaving their parents. They’re trying to separate from their parents and figure out...