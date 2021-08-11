Cancel
Rising Threat from LockBit Ransomware

By Tony Bradley
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockBit ransomware is the latest threat posing an increased risk for organizations. The ransomware gang has been making headlines recently, and now has reportedly compromised global consulting giant Accenture. What Is LockBit?. LockBit is a cybercriminal gang that operates using a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model—similar to DarkSide and REvil. LockBit offers...

