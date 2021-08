PepsiCo‘s Mountain Dew 2021 Halloween soda is officially making a comeback this year. Back for a third time in a row, the drink, also known as VooDew, is launching in a new mystery flavor, ready to give the taste buds a surprise. In 2019, the first VooDew flavor resembled candy corn and in 2020, the flavor was a fruity candy explosion. It appears that a candy theme is imminent, but it still remains to be seen if the third drink will follow suit in flavor.