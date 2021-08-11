Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Ask Rusty – I’m Terminal; What Are My Wife’s Options as My Survivor?

By Special to
L'Observateur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Rusty: I’m 60 and my wife is 62. I have terminal Stage IV prostate cancer, but my wife is in pretty good health. If I draw at 62 would that affect my wife’s survivor benefits? When should she start to withdraw? Also, when I die what would she get? Would she get her SS and then something of mine? Or must she choose between keeping hers and taking my survivor benefit? Please assist – I don’t have much energy anymore. Signed: Running on Empty.

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Fra#Ss#The Amac Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
Related
HealthPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

I’m Terminal; What Are My Wife’s Options as My Survivor?

I’m 60 and my wife is 62. I have terminal Stage IV prostate cancer, but my wife is in pretty good health. If I draw at 62 would that affect my wife’s survivor benefits? When should she start to withdraw? Also, when I die what would she get? Would she get her SS and then something of mine? Or must she choose between keeping hers and taking my survivor benefit? Please assist – I don’t have much energy anymore. Signed: Running on Empty.
Personal Financejocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – I’m Terminal; What Are My Wife’s Options As My Survivor?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I’m 60 and my wife is 62. I have terminal Stage IV prostate cancer, but my wife is in pretty good health. If I draw at 62 would that affect my wife’s survivor benefits? When should she start to withdraw? Also, when I die what would she get? Would she get her SS and then something of mine? Or must she choose between keeping hers and taking my survivor benefit? Please assist – I don’t have much energy anymore. Signed: Running on Empty.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Christian Radio Host Who Called Vaccine ‘Government Control’ Dies of COVID-19

A religious radio broadcaster who spread disinformation about the coronavirus vaccines was killed by the virus Sunday. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7 with COVID-19 complications, according to his wife Judy, who also contracted the virus. In February, DeYoung published an interview promoting the conspiracy theories that the Pfizer vaccine would make women sterile and that world governments were using the virus and vaccine to centralize power. DeYoung’s guest at the time, Sam Rohrer, said that very few people who were infected lost their lives, calling the vaccine only a “purported solution” and “not truly a vaccine.”
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
tigernet.com

Re: I was back and forth on it, but I got it. My wife does

That 1st bullet in Nam hit the sand a few inches from my face as I lay on my stomach beside that mountain creek so close that it kicked sand in my eyes. At that moment, thinking I would surely die, my only thought was, "What will this do to my mother?" Nowadays, my big worry is how my death will affect my young grandkids because I know how such losses are so much worse at their ages. The thing I am afraid of is long- term hospitalization (because I also know how that is from almost a year in Walter Reed), and MOST IMPORTANTLY, I fear long term disability and rehab because I also know from experience how that is .I selfishly want to have health and independence for as long as possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy