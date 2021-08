Co-op games are a funny bunch, there can be so much right with them, and so much wrong with them too. I don’t think the co-op world has had it’s surface scratched yet, but in the last few years some games have given it a good go. Pile Up! Box by Box is putting its hat in the ring, and joining the pile (excuse the pun). Let’s get into some of the boxes it ticks, and some it misses.