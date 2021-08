If you’ve played Apex Legends, you’ve probably been there. You’re fighting the good fight until an enemy closes a door on you and blocks entry. Whether it be with a body or two, a trap, or something else, it can be frustrating to have the fight come to a standstill. That said, there are multiple ways to break down the door, and get in to continue the fight. Let’s go over all of the ways to break down doors in Apex Legends.