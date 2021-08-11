Cancel
Google announces the Allstar GitHub app for continuous enforcement of best security practices

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle LLC debuted the Allstar GitHub application today, enabling what it calls automated continuous enforcement of security best practices in GitHub projects. The new app works by enabling project owners on the GitHub code repository to check for security policy adherence, set desired enforcement actions and then continuously enforce those policies when they’re triggered, for example by a setting or a file change in the project’s repository.

