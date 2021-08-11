Cancel
Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe gave them a false sense of immunity. A German nurse is being investigated for allegedly injecting thousands of people with a placebo instead of the coronavirus vaccine. Based on witness testimony, police investigator Peter Beer said there was “a reasonable suspicion” that the rogue medical professional had administered shots of saline solution to up to 8,600 patients who were slated to receive the COVID jab, Reuters reported.

