The Bitcoin price is currently trading at $46,576 after slipping below $43,955 at the opening of today’s trading. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD and the entire cryptocurrency market are pushing higher today, which may be coming about to do strength in the cryptocurrency market. This latest move marks an upwards break of the consolidation phase seen as of late, but it is important to note that it has not led BTC past any key technical levels. Bitcoin has been consolidating over the past few days, struggling to gain any momentum as the entire market’s uptrend stalls.