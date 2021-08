The Ripple price prediction launches the bullish trend after testing the support level of $1.08 a few days ago. XRP/USD is currently following an upward movement after sliding below $1.05 to test support at the $1.04 level. Currently, XRP/USD is changing hands at $1.17, having gained over 7% after touching the low of $1.04. At the time of writing, the coin remains above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as Ripple (XRP) now takes sixth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating, with the current market capitalization of $54.32 billion.