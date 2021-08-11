What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control has some tips on how to get a new COVID-19 vaccine record if you’ve lost your card. If you don’t have a copy or have lost your vaccination card, the CDC advises you to contact your vaccine provider to access your vaccination record. Places like CVS can print a new card while others like Walmart will provide a digital vaccine record. You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.www.kmov.com
