Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

KMOV
 7 days ago

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control has some tips on how to get a new COVID-19 vaccine record if you’ve lost your card. If you don’t have a copy or have lost your vaccination card, the CDC advises you to contact your vaccine provider to access your vaccination record. Places like CVS can print a new card while others like Walmart will provide a digital vaccine record. You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Health Department#Cnn#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
PharmaceuticalsKMOV

Twisting information to link COVID-19 vaccines and deaths

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 vaccines carry risks and there have been deaths, but anti-vaccination groups are misrepresenting information found on a government website, inflating the numbers. One antivaccination group tried to get claims trending on social media that vaccines have killed 45,000 people. A lawyer for the group announced...
PharmaceuticalsKYTV

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recommended for immunocompromised

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for patients with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series. Vaccine makers including Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech all were authorized on Thursday by the FDA for 3rd dose...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

Virginia Department of Health monitoring CDC on need for COVID vaccine boosters

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Health is monitoring discussion at the federal level and the possibility of mRNA vaccine booster doses, following approval last week of third doses for immunocompromised persons. “In Virginia, we are monitoring the situation and planning through all of...
Public Healthaappublications.org

Health officials plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses this fall

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Health officials said Wednesday they are preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to adults as early as mid-September, pending regulatory approval. Recommendations for adolescents have not been made at this time. As the highly transmissible delta variant spreads across...
Women's HealthTimes News

LVHN Health Tips: Pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccine

T’s understandable that a mother of an unborn baby would want to do everything she can to protect her child and keep him or her safe. That’s why the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine is so difficult for many pregnant and nursing mothers. Dr. Kara Coassolo, an obstetrician with...
PharmaceuticalsWISH-TV

Study: COVID-19 breakthrough risk more likely with this vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Results of a new study show a coronavirus infection in fully vaccinated people, known as a breakthrough case, is more likely to occur in those who’ve received a certain shot over another. Listen to this story. According to researchers at the Mayo Clinic, people who’ve gotten the...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy