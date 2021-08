Yesterday we looked at who the Huskies might take if they were able to draft a player from one of their fellow Pac-12 school which means...you guessed it. Today we’re picking from among the defensive players. First, some ground rules. I’m not allowed to pick anyone who made 1st or 2nd team all-conference last season. I can’t just take Kayvon Thibodeaux and call it a day. Second, I’m not factoring in how it might weaken an opponent. It’s all about fit for the Huskies based on bringing that player into the fold.