WOODSFIELD — Switzerland of Ohio Local School District officials announced that masks will be optional for both faculty and students for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Phil Ackerman, who took office Aug. 1, gave his first report as superintendent during Thursday’s board of education meeting and announced the COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year. Ackerman said the policy could change since the district’s school year does not begin until Aug. 31, but for now masks will be optional.