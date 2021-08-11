Cancel
UPMC can build hospital near competitor, court rules

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh-based UPMC can now build a hospital near its competitor after a Pennsylvania appellate court overturned a zoning board ruling, according to court documents. A three-judge panel for the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled that the Borough of Jefferson Hills Zoning Hearing Board was wrong when it decided in 2019 that the borough's zoning code only allowed one medical center, Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson Hospital, to be present in areas zoned as "office park."

