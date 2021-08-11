16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

The McLeod Health Board of Trustees recently approved a transition to the Epic Electronic Health Record System. This move underscores advancements that reflect the McLeod mission of improving health in our communities from the midlands to the coast. “With the patient at its heart, the Epic system is built around a single, comprehensive health record,” stated McLeod Health CEO and President Donna Isgett. “Everything works together in a doctor’s office, hospital, patient’s home or long-term care facility. Hospitals using Epic have seen an 80% reduction in patient check-in time and an 87% reduction in post-operative complications. It helps you get well and stay well. Epic is a key component, but not the only part of our commitment to expand and exceed patient expectations in delivering their health care.” The transition to Epic will begin in September and should take 15 months to complete. “At McLeod Health, we believe we must be better next week than we are this week and better next year than we are this year,” said Isgett. Rated No. 1 by healthcare customers in 2021, Epic can exchange high quality images, alert about duplicate orders, search for data across the McLeod organization, enable patients to schedule appointments across the health system, place orders and share test results from multiple locations, according to McLeod Chief Information Officer Matt Reich. “It reaches the patient beyond the physician’s office or hospital walls with self-care tips, a health coach who tells you what you need to do to stay healthy and helps manage chronic diseases.” The Epic EHR will enable more natural communication among departments on all McLeod campuses and the more than 90 offices of McLeod Physician Associates, making it easier for physicians to order tests and procedures and for patients to access medical information through the McLeod Health web site, www.mcLeodhealth.org.