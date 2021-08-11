Cancel
Connie’s Birthday Memorial Show – Fish And Christine Radio on Demand (8-11-21)

By Steven Bohner
Today was Connie's birthday, so we wanted to do something special for today's show in honor of her. Steve dug deep in the Connie and Fish archives and pulled a ton of our favorite clips from the past and we shared them all day long. We got to hear Connie calling her husband Dan to ask him a very unique question, Steve played the clip of when he put a temporary tattoo on his daughter Charlotte, and Connie decided she was going to marry her cat Kevin. All of that and a whole lot more on today's show!

