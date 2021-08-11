GMFS: Freeman Health System – Dr. Tom Sanders

Recognized industry veteran has dedicated career to improving patient care and population health by leading the advancement of innovation initiatives. RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced Dr. Jean Wright, MD, MBA, a renowned healthcare innovation expert and former Chief Innovation Officer at Atrium Health has joined its Product Advisory Board (PAB). Established earlier this year, the PAB provides advice to the executive management team on the company's software products, including feedback on features and capabilities, audience targeting, competition, major industry trends and other related issues.
