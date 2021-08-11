Cancel
North Charleston, SC

Working Wednesdays: Masis Staffing hiring for various companies

By Ann McGill
live5news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is featuring employment opportunities with a staffing agency. Masis Staffing Solutions is hiring for several companies, including Hood Packaging of Summerville, which makes bags for pet food, Grand Forest Inc. of Summerville, which manufactures protective clothing and rugged workwear related to the forest industry, and LKQ of North Charleston, an auto salvage yard.

www.live5news.com

