The beautiful thing about video games is that there’s something for everyone. You can play as a 19-year-old Canadian redhead trying to climb a difficult mountain; or as an insurance inspector sent to decipher the fate of a doomed merchant ship; or as an amnesiac detective juggling a murder case, a workers’ strike and a toxic ex; or as a hunter-gatherer navigating a post-apocalyptic Earth infested with killer dinosaur robots — the possibilities are truly endless, and when this world of opportunity meets our humble profession of vulnerability research, it’s a recipe for excitement. It’s not every day we get to look behind the curtain and see how the experience gets made, and how it can be broken.