Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

ruralradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — This report is part ofSeason 2 of the ABC News podcast, “Have You Seen This Man?,” hosted by “The View’s” Sunny Hostin. It follows the U.S. Marshals’ ongoing mission to find John Ruffo, who engineered one of the most outlandish frauds in U.S. history, vanished in 1998 and has never been found. A four-part Hulu Original limited series on the global search for Ruffo is currently in production from ABC News Longform.

