Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sync your TV backlighting to your favorite shows for $10

By Stack Commerce
Engadget
 7 days ago

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Bias lighting offers an easy way to elevate your home theater setup. Not only does it add an immersive flair to your favorite shows and movies, but it also reduces your eye strain by creating a softer contrast between your screen and your wall. Best of all, you can achieve this effect for just $10 with a smart TV LED backlight.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlight#Sync#Smart Home#Engadget#Usb#Google Home#Stacksocial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

QOTW: How big is your TV?

Nothing quite speaks to the lofty audio-visual ambitions of self-confessed tech nerds as the size of your main TV. Many moons ago, I remember being gobsmacked at seeing a 36in CRT, then being equally impressed by a friend's rear projector TV. A cinema right at home!. Things have gathered fervent...
ElectronicsThe Next Web

This Smart TV LED backlight saves your eyes from a home theater pitfall that’s often overlooked

TLDR: This Smart TV LED Backlight casts a cool light halo around your TV screen, offering fun lighting options as well as helping alleviate eye strain during extended viewing. Sometimes, that home theater you’ve assembled isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Sure, having a glorious giant screen display with ultra-vivid resolution and color makes settling in for movie night in your darkened living room a true theater-esque experience.
Electronicsmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Smart TV LED Backlight

Smart TV LED Backlight is an LED light for TV that comes with a highly sensitive microphone located in the controller to recognize the sound it hears, allowing you to sync bias lighting to your favorite shows and songs. Description. The Smart TV LED Backlight is an LED light for...
TV & Videosuticaphoenix.net

The Best Media Streaming Devices to Binge Your Favorite Shows

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’ve never had so many options when it comes to where we can...
Electronicstheappletech.net

Enjoy Your Favorite Movie At Your Home With This 1080p Portable Projector For $55

HiFun is offering its 1080p Portable Projector on Amazon for $54.99 after applying the coupon code C2DCU6NA at checkout. That code will cut the price by half, setting a new all-time low and the largest discount we’ve ever seen. With up to 200-inches of 1080p quality picture, this 5,500-lumen projector is ready to upgrade your family movie nights, dwarfing even the largest commercial TVs. There are numerous connection options onboard, ranging from USB to HDMI, as well as support for both iOS and Android screen mirroring. You’ll also get a 60-day money-back guarantee, three years of repairs, and lifetime technical support.
Sportsthestreamable.com

fuboTV Shows Off Sportsbook Feature that Syncs with TV

FuboTV previewed its interactive Fubo Sportsbook today, a feature previewed earlier this summer during coverage of the South American World Cup qualifying round matches. As shown in the preview video below, switching channels on your streaming device will bring up a betting window on your phone through the Fubo Sportsbook app. Sports fans will be able to watch the game and bet in real time. Switch the game on your TV and the bets available will change on your phone.
ElectronicsEngadget

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is back on sale for $100

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Now might be a good time to shop if you're looking for...
ElectronicsEngadget

Enjoy your surroundings with these open-ear headphones

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. For all the headphones and earbuds that are on the market, one concern that isn’t addressed enough is hearing health. Blasting music during every waking moment will do a number on your hearing over time, so you should consider turning the volume down once in a while.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Tessan WiFi 3-Way Smart Dimmer Light Switches (2-Pack) $21.49

Amazon has the Tessan WiFi 3-Way Smart Dimmer Light Switches (2-Pack) for a low $21.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "504LRWJN" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $43, so you save 50% off list price. 3-way smart dimmer switches kit. Advanced 0-100% Dimming; Timer and Schedule. Compatible with Amazon Alexa...
Electronicstechbargains.com

NVIDIA Shield Android TV 4K HDR Streaming Device with AI Upscaling $129.99

Amazon has the rarely discounted NVIDIA Shield Android TV 4K HDR Streaming Device with AI Upscaling for a low $129.99 Free Shipping. Save $20 off the $150 retail price. The Shield features a unique proprietary AI Upscaling that will upscale HD video to 4K which some reviewers say does an impressive job. This speedy 4K media streamer and gaming console is 3x faster than the Apple TV and 4x faster than the Fire TV, which gives it the power it needs to play both Android games as well as streaming higher graphic PC games via the GeForce NOW platform. Add in a gaming controller with Google voice search and you have a very capable home entertainment machine.
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple's AirPods Pro fall back to $180

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $180, their best deal barring...
Electronicsgstylemag.com

NVIDIA Shield TV gets more accessible with $20 off this week

If you haven’t got one of the best media streaming devices out there, NVIDIA is shaving off $20 all through out this week to help. NVIDIA Shield TV supports everything from 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, etc. Works with a plethora of apps ranging from Disney+, HBOMAX, Netflix, VUDU, and recently gained support for Apple TV+ just to name a few. Also can’t forget AI scaling which also translates over to their GeForceNOW gaming platform as well.
ShoppingEngadget

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for a record low of $80 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While nothing can replicate holding a new hardcover book in your hands,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy