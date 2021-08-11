Cancel
Hillsborough County, FL

Check the COVID-19 cases at your child's school

By Tim Kephart
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHutO_0bOTfZiD00

Parents across the Tampa Bay area remain focused on the COVID-19 virus as the delta variant continues to spread uncontrollably across the state. The key question in many parents' minds remains how widespread the virus is in their child's school and district?

As they did in 2020, many school districts are reporting the COVID-19 numbers in their schools, some on a daily basis. Follow the links below to see the latest numbers from each district.

Updated Daily

Updated Weekly

Not Updated Yet for 2021 School Year

No Dashboard Published Yet

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

