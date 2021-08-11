Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sorry 'Friends' fans, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer aren't dating, rep says

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

A real-life Rachel and Ross romance is not on the 2021 bingo card.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed during HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion" in May that the two crushed on each other when they weren't in character as Rachel Green and Ross Geller. Schwimmer said Aniston caught his eye early on in the series.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen," he says, which Aniston affirmed was reciprocated. "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," he added, "and we never crossed that boundary."

The rumor mill ran with the dialogue and spun a story that the two actors may actually be dating, but unfortunately for "Friends" fans — they're not.

Aniston's representative Stephen Huvane tells USA TODAY the claims are false. USA TODAY has also reached out to Schwimmer's representatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKNny_0bOTfVBJ00
"Friends" costars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had mutual crushes on each other in the series' first season, but did not act on their feelings. WARNER BROS.

'Friends' reunion: David Schwimmer's 'major crush' on Jennifer Aniston revealed, more

More: Jennifer Aniston on how she stays fit and why the 'Friends' reunion hit her hard

Ross and Rachel's hot-and-cold romance was a major plot line throughout the 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom. Their relationship starts with humble beginnings: explosive living room arguments, soiled wedding vows, and a Las Vegas wedding (and divorce) before eventually ending the series resolving to be together.

Sadly, that romance isn't spilling off-screen.

As Schwimmer mentioned in the reunion show, both he and Aniston have a history of previous relationships. Aniston made a famous pairing with Brad Pitt in 2000 before parting ways five years later. She was married to actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. Schwimmer married photographer Zoë Buckman in 2010 but in 2017 announced their split .

They both seem to be single right now, so "Friends" fans can still dream.

Contributing: Erin Jensen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sorry 'Friends' fans, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer aren't dating, rep says

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

221K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Aniston On The Alcoholic Drinks She Avoids

Jennifer Aniston is the kind of celebrity who seems to radiate health. Fortunately, the actress seems to regularly discuss her wellbeing habits, so anyone keen to know her advice can take note. In an new interview with InStyle, the actress said she consciously avoids 'exotic' cocktails. Her go-to? 'A margarita...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Yogacodelist.biz

These jeans by Jennifer Aniston cheat us slimmer!

The actress was born on February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston has Greek roots, because her father moved from Greece to the USA in his younger years and met her mother there. John Aniston, her father, worked as an actor. Her mother, Nancy Dow, has also worked as an actress and model – but Nancy died in 2016. Jennifer Aniston and her mother had had no contact with each other for the last few years before her death. The reason for this was the biography of Jennifer Aniston published by her mother.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston confessed her love for Brad Pitt to an Argentine driver

Just like 17 years ago and now, on their return, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were among the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt also had their exclusive role. It is that, the actors, were in a relationship of about ten years, of which five were married. However, their love came to an end thus breaking the hearts of many fans.
Celebritieskoxe.com

Jennifer Aniston explains her thoughts on unvaccinated people

A few days ago Jennifer Aniston made the headlines as she claimed she lost a few people in her weekly routine who have refused or did not openly disclose whether they had vaccinated against Covid-19. On Thursday she responded to a social media comment who questioned why she’s so worried about unvaccinated people around her if she’s already vaccinated.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Aniston's dating history

Nosy could be our middle name, so when it comes to looking into people's dating histories, we're all over it. Whether it's Timothee Chalamet or Kendall Jenner; we're willing to do some digging. Here's a look back at Jennifer Aniston's dating history, from her marriage to Brad Pitt to *those* David Schwimmer dating rumours.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston Set To Make $10 Million On Memoir

A story this week reports Jennifer Aniston is writing a memoir in which she will hold nothing back. She plans, according to the piece, to reveal everything about her early life: her struggles with her mother, and, as most fans hope, her marriage to Brad Pitt and how she feels about Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop has the details.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Jennifer Aniston Has Mastered the Art of Being Friends With Her Exes

Watch: David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors. Jennifer Aniston is into a lot. Her beloved dogs, yoga, philanthropy, taking good care of herself, the beach, sunny vacations, lavishing her tight circle of friends with generosity and affection. And acting, of course, the star of screens big and small having replenished her love of the game with her juicy, SAG Award-winning role on The Morning Show.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

The End of Friendships: Jennifer Aniston Announces Vaccine Opponents

Jennifer Aniston makes announcement to anti-vaccination activists. The discussion about the corona measures and a vaccination against the virus often causes discord, even in private circles. “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston is no different. She is making a hard cut to corona deniers and vaccine opponents, as she now reveals. More...
TV ShowsIn Style

Jennifer Aniston's First Big Splurge Was $13,000

When a celebrity hits it big — say, they manage to find themselves on one of the most beloved TV shows, ever — there's usually a "treat yourself" moment that involves diamonds, Louis Vuitton bags, or headline-making real estate. But for Jennifer Aniston, it was something a little less glam, but just as memorable.
FitnessPosted by
Health

Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed Her '15-15-15' Workout Plan—And Trainers Actually Like It

Jennifer Aniston just shared her preferred workout routine—and not only is it surprisingly approachable, but trainers also give it a thumbs-up. Aniston, 52, told InStyle for the magazine's September cover interview that she tries to exercise every day. "I had an injury last fall and I was only able to do Pilates, which I absolutely love," she said. "But I was missing that kind of sweat when you just go for it."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez has addressed his breakup with Jennifer Lopez for the first time. The former MLB player, who confirmed in April that he and the singer ended their engagement, says he’s “grateful” for lessons learned throughout their relationship. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy