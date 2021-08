KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan will not decide before next week at the earliest whether to hand over former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face charges of atrocities in the Darfur conflict, the ICC chief prosecutor said on Thursday. The Sovereign Council, a joint military and civilian body overseeing Sudan's transition towards democracy, must approve measures on joining the court and handing over suspects before Bashir can be turned over.