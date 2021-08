ABC News is moving closer to finding a new executive producer for its flagship “Good Morning America” broadcast after a weeks-long search, according to two people familiar with the matter, a critical decision for Kim Godwin, who was named president of the Walt Disney-backed unit in April. Godwin, a former senior executive at CBS News, is said to be considering both internal and external candidates, and there is some hope her choice will become known over the next few weeks. ABC News declined to make executives available for comment. The show’s executive producer slot has been open since the abrupt departure of...