Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players

By Erik Thorstenson
dakotanewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Research found a 79 percent reduction in head impacts after studying a youth football team for eight consecutive seasons. The manuscript, “Head Impact Exposure of a Youth Football Team over Eight Consecutive Seasons,” was recently published online in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the official journal of the American College of Sports Medicine. Dr. Thayne Munce, who lead the study, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to talk about the results.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
City
Lead, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Football Players#American Football#S D Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy