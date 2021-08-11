Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Research found a 79 percent reduction in head impacts after studying a youth football team for eight consecutive seasons. The manuscript, “Head Impact Exposure of a Youth Football Team over Eight Consecutive Seasons,” was recently published online in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the official journal of the American College of Sports Medicine. Dr. Thayne Munce, who lead the study, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to talk about the results.www.dakotanewsnow.com
