Giants shuffle communications department

By Dan Benton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhFAl_0bOTeUPD00

The New York Giants announced a few changes to their communications department on Tuesday, including the promotion of Jen Escalante to vice president of strategic communications. She had previously worked as a director in corporate and football communications.

The Giants say Jen will continue to contribute to the Giants’ football communications in her new role.

Meanwhile, the Giants also announced that Dion Dargin is now the director of football communications and will handle “day-to-day responsibilities of the team’s football communications.”

Finally, Maddi Harris has been hired as the team’s communications coordinator.

Pat Hanlon, who has been with the Giants for nearly 29 years, will continue to serve as the team’s senior vice president of communications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVwcC_0bOTeUPD00

