Special Weather Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Milwaukee, Walworth, southeastern Rock, Racine, southeastern Waukesha and Kenosha Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Janesville to near Lakewood. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Janesville, Beloit, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Antioch, Greendale, Elkhorn, St. Francis, Delavan, Hales Corners, Lake Geneva and Mukwonago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH