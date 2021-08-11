Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Community health centers the 'backbone of our nation's primary care system'

capecodtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Health Center Week 2021 is celebrated this year from Aug. 8-14, with a theme of “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” Elected officials, community partners, and supporters are joining together to promote this chemistry, elevating the work our local Community Health Centers (CHCs) on the Cape and Islands have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe. Their support will demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Centers#Health Care System#Congress#Duffy Health Center#Harbor Health Services#Island Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy