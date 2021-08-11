Community health centers the 'backbone of our nation's primary care system'

National Health Center Week 2021 is celebrated this year from Aug. 8-14, with a theme of “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” Elected officials, community partners, and supporters are joining together to promote this chemistry, elevating the work our local Community Health Centers (CHCs) on the Cape and Islands have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe. Their support will demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.