Will you buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 or wait for the Surface Duo 2?

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst impressions are in for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3. Michael Fisher, also known as MrMobile, and Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich have each shared their initial thoughts on the larger of Samsung's new folding phones. There's a lot to unpack, including a more durable design, S Pen support, a better hinge, and an under-display camera. With all of those fancy specs, we want to know if the Galaxy Fold 3 has drawn your attention away from the upcoming Surface Duo 2.

