Fans Are Melting Over Adorable Photo Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Sleeping After Rainstorm

Paige Drummond may be the daughter of world-famous food celebrity Ree Drummond, aka "The Pioneer Woman," but she's also the daughter of locally famous rancher Ladd Drummond. The Drummonds have been business leaders and big-time ranchers in northeast Oklahoma since the 1800s, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. So, while Ree has been known to recruit daughters Paige and Alex both as models for her Walmart clothing line (via The Pioneer Woman blog), the young women are no strangers to real ranch work. Paige especially appears drawn to the Drummond family business. She came home from college on Valentine's Day this year to help with the extra work needed to get the Drummonds' cattle through a terrible cold spell (via People). Paige's Valentine's Day look, on her own Instagram page, was a dusty work jacket and cowboy hat. "I'm my dad's favorite son," Paige joked in the caption of the social media post.