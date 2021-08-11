Fans Are Melting Over Adorable Photo Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Sleeping After Rainstorm
Duff Goldman sure knows how to melt hearts with his content. He recently posted an adorable photo of his daughter, Josephine, on his Instagram account and wrote, "We got caught in a rainstorm! Covered Josephine with my shirt and she fell asleep." His fans were blown away by the photo and quickly flooded his post with positive comments. One Instagram user appreciated Goldman's gesture and wrote, "That's what good dads do! It's always about what's best for them." Another commenter echoed this sentiment and said that the chef is an awesome father.www.mashed.com
