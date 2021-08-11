Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fans Are Melting Over Adorable Photo Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Sleeping After Rainstorm

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Duff Goldman sure knows how to melt hearts with his content. He recently posted an adorable photo of his daughter, Josephine, on his Instagram account and wrote, "We got caught in a rainstorm! Covered Josephine with my shirt and she fell asleep." His fans were blown away by the photo and quickly flooded his post with positive comments. One Instagram user appreciated Goldman's gesture and wrote, "That's what good dads do! It's always about what's best for them." Another commenter echoed this sentiment and said that the chef is an awesome father.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Goldman
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Sack O' Potatoes' Might Be The Cutest Thing On Twitter

It's no secret Ace of Cakes Duff Goldman is head over heels in love with his baby girl. Per Today, Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed their sweet pea in January of this year, and that is all he can talk about. And for good reason. She is just so darn cute. Josephine Frances Goldman is not just the apple of her proud papa's eye; she has been a regular star on his social media platforms since her birth, and fans cannot get enough of this little jelly bean.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Prepare To Melt! Halsey Shared The First Adorable Photo Of Baby Ender's Face

The first photo of baby Ender is here and it will leave your heart in a puddle. Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child on July 14, and fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the little one. Now, the first photo is finally here and it is the sweetest. Sure, it only showed part of the baby’s face, but it was enough to melt hearts everywhere.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman's Hilarious Response To The Way His Wife Cut A Sandwich

When it comes to slicing sandwiches, there are a few standards most people seem to turn to. You have the quintessential diagonal cut, which turns any old sandwich into triangles. Then there's the vertical straight-down-the middle-cut so you get two symmetrical halves. However, this cut might be primarily used for long sandwiches like subs. Regardless, the sides usually mirror each other. Finally, usually for kids, people sometimes slice off the edges of the bread so it will be crustless.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman Just Revealed The Sweetest Nickname In This Baby Photo

Fans of Duff Goldman have likely tuned into some of the seasonal baking shows he judges like the "Holiday Baking Championship" or the "Spring Baking Championship." However, the celebrity baker has been spending a lot more time with his daughter, Josephine, recently. The infant was born earlier this year and Goldman shared on Instagram that "she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world." To get more quality time in, he's even been taking his little one on set with him.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava's Adorable Margarita Photo Has Fans Obsessed

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look alike, without a doubt. In fact, Country Music Family actually rounded up images of the two together in which they look eerily similar to the point where people were hard pressed to tell the two of them apart. And E! News shared a picture of Phillippe and her boyfriend in which the same issue occurred, with people likening the image to her mother and father, Ryan.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Chris Hemsworth Fans Can't Get Over This Adorable Birthday Surprise

Did you get your daily dose of an adorable celebrity parenting moment? If not, Chris Hemsworth's birthday surprise will surely help you get you there. The middle Hemsworth brother took to Instagram, posting these photos of the elaborate and colorful cake his kids made him for his 38th birthday. Hemsworth captioned his post, "Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all ! Cheers 🎂 🥳"
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Halsey makes fans swoon with first photos of her baby’s adorable nursery

On the heels of giving birth to her first child, Halsey delighted fans with a sweet surprise - their first glimpse at her son’s nursery. The New Americana singer shared photos of her newborn’s colorful room, which had a wall topped with an artsy, multicolored ‘Ender’ in cursive, for the baby boy’s name. It was surrounded by artwork in a variety of hues, including a neon rainbow.
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving This 'Gorgeous' Photo Of The Pioneer Woman's Daughter

Paige Drummond may be the daughter of world-famous food celebrity Ree Drummond, aka "The Pioneer Woman," but she's also the daughter of locally famous rancher Ladd Drummond. The Drummonds have been business leaders and big-time ranchers in northeast Oklahoma since the 1800s, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. So, while Ree has been known to recruit daughters Paige and Alex both as models for her Walmart clothing line (via The Pioneer Woman blog), the young women are no strangers to real ranch work. Paige especially appears drawn to the Drummond family business. She came home from college on Valentine's Day this year to help with the extra work needed to get the Drummonds' cattle through a terrible cold spell (via People). Paige's Valentine's Day look, on her own Instagram page, was a dusty work jacket and cowboy hat. "I'm my dad's favorite son," Paige joked in the caption of the social media post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy