Ohio FD announces sudden passing of firefighter

FireRescue1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of Fire announced the sudden passing of one of their members this week. “I first met Firefighter David Shantery as a fire instructor at our Fire Training Academy on March 9, 1998,” Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo said. “I knew back then that he would be an excellent firefighter for our great city. My thoughts and prayers go out to this family and loved ones. David, I will truly miss you.”

