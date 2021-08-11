Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Police looking for Dodge Avenger that left scene of accident

By The Arab American News Staff
Arab American News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department is looking for a vehicle that may have caused a serious accident and left the scene of before police arrived to investigate. Police say that on Thursday, Aug. 5, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dearborn Police responded to an accident in the area of Military Street near Monroe Street. A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. The investigation revealed that another vehicle, although not directly involved in the collision, may have been the primary cause of the accident and left the scene prior to officers arriving on scene.

www.arabamericannews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge Avenger#Crime Stoppers#Dearborn Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy