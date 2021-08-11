Cancel
Michigan State

Betsy DeVos won’t run for Michigan governor as GOP searches for viable candidates

By Steve Neavling
MetroTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan GOP billionaire Betsy DeVos, the controversial education secretary under former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday she will not run for governor in 2022. “It’s not going to be me,” DeVos told The Detroit News. “I appreciate that some folks are interested in that, but I think the rumor and interest really only serves to highlight how desperate Michiganders are for new leadership."

