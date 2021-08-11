Freshening up the house and upcoming vacation; double chocolate zucchini bread

We enter August with some much cooler than normal temperatures. We painted the bedrooms of sons Joseph and Kevin last week. Our next project is to paint the bedroom daughters Loretta and Lovina share. Loretta has moved a lot of her things to Dustin’s house, so now with the room more empty, we decided to paint it. It is time-consuming, but the room looks so freshened up after a few coats of paint. As we move everything back in, we give it all a thorough cleaning.