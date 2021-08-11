NFL rumors: Colts’ Carson Wentz could be back to begin the regular season | Why this is good news for the Eagles
After former Eagles and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz injured his foot during a training camp practice, the chances of the Eagles having an additional first-round pick in next year’s draft seemed to vanish. However, some recent news from the Colts training camp could mean a first-round selection could potentially be back in play.www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0