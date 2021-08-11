Cancel
Maryland State

Pick Your Own Sunflowers At This Charming Farm Hiding In Maryland

By Jamie Alvarenga
Only In Maryland
8 days ago
 8 days ago

It’s sunflower season in Maryland! Not only can you head to the following sunflower field in the Old Line State, but you can also pick your own flowers while you’re there. This spot also has a great farm store and more, so read on for the details and prepare for a beautiful summer day trip among the flowers.

Today's adventure takes us to Sudlersville, where you'll find the hidden gem known as Godfrey's Farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OPfS_0bOTbTH100
Google Maps

This Queen Anne's County Farm is is open every day from mid-April through Labor Day, and right now is one of the best times to visit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xCiX_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

That's because there's a ton of pick-your-own options, including peaches, colorful flowers, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORct1_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

...sunflowers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKA3A_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

When you arrive at the farm, check-in and buy your bucket. You must buy a bucket to enter the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YN94r_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

Don't forget your own clippers but if you do forget them, there are some available to purchase. The front of the field is perfect for cutting sunflowers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EukVm_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

...and the back of the field is ideal for photo ops! Bring your camera and prepare for a whole lot of golden beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaOxq_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

Godfrey's Farm is also home to a farm market that's full of fresh produce and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjMrF_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

And you may even catch some live music here from time to time. Sit and enjoy the tunes while soaking in the fresh farm air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4E1h_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

Learn more about Godfrey's Farm by visiting the website and Facebook page linked below. This is one spot that you'll want to visit asap while the sunflowers still last!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPXN5_0bOTbTH100
Facebook / Godfrey's Farm

For more information about Godfrey’s Farm, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page to stay up to date on what’s in season, and more.

In the mood for even more outdoor adventures in Maryland? How about some zip-lining? Take a ride on some of the longest ziplines in Maryland at Go Ape !

The post Pick Your Own Sunflowers At This Charming Farm Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State .

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maryland is for people who LOVE the Old Line State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
