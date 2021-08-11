Cancel
Bladen County, NC

Bladen school board passes dignity, nondiscrimination resolution

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 7 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Discussion on critical race theory preceded the Bladen County Board of Education on Monday approving a Resolution to Ensure Dignity and Nondiscrimination.

Board Chairman Roger Carroll and members Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Tim Benton and Alan West favored the resolution while Gary Rhoda, Vinston Rozier, Corey Singletary and Vice Chairman Glenn McKoy were not. Their votes were preceded by a discussion in which Rhoda said, “I would like to know why some people don’t want to know the real history.”

Critical race theory, or CRT as it is commonly known, “centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society,” The Associated Press wrote in a periodic series called “Explainer.” The AP also writes, “Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.”

It has become a hot button topic nationwide. At least 25 states have considered legislation related to it, some directly by name and others in a less direct manner.

The resolution says the school district will promote the following:

• That one race or sex is not inherently superior to another race or sex.

• That an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is not inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.

• That an individual should not be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.

• That an individual’s moral character is not determined by his or her race or sex.

• That no individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.

• That no individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress.

• That the United States comprises of persons that are all created equally.

In other matters, the board heard updates from Rusty Worley from the Maintenance Department. He said problems at West Bladen High School involving the tennis courts continue; the cost to move and replace them is a quarter of a million dollars. He said problems with courts at East Bladen also continue, and their replacement would be $100,000.

Surface work for each school’s courts happened in the summer of 2019. The cost of each was about $50,000 to seal cracks and resurface. While most courts are built with a 2-inch asphalt base and get maintenance every three to four years, these were done with 1-inch bases and have had no periodic maintenance since being built in 2001.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

