Vermont State

The Nature Conservancy in Vermont appoints Lauren Oates Interim Director of Government Relations and Policy

vermontbiz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Business Magazine The Nature Conservancy in Vermont (TNC) is pleased to announce that Lauren Oates will assume the role of Interim Director of Government Relations and Policy, following the departure of Phil Huffman in early August. Oates has been with TNC since 2019, where she has proven herself a leader in advancing climate-forward policies, programs, and initiatives. In her new capacity, she will further elevate the role of science in decisions and policymaking, as well as leverage our natural and working lands to comprehensively address the dual crises of unprecedented biodiversity loss and accelerated climate change. Oates will continue to serve on Vermont’s Climate Council, following her appointment by the Senate last year as an expert on resilience to climate impacts.

vermontbiz.com

