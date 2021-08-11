Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lanesborough, MA

New Management Company Will Try To Give Berkshire Mall A New Life

By Cheryl Adams
Posted by 
WNAW
WNAW
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been years since the Berkshire Mall had stores, Target is still open and Regal Cinemas is back open too but that's it for now. Since then the mall has been an empty shell, one thing that it was used for was a few Berkshire police K-9 units conducted some training that was in December of 2020. At one point, back in March, the Lanesborough town's Planning Board was looking to rezone the area of the former Berkshire Mall facility to accommodate all possible uses outlined in a building reuse study.

wnaw.com

Comments / 4

WNAW

WNAW

Pittsfield, MA
962
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

1230 AM is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Lanesborough, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Restaurants#Mansions#Luxury Cars#The Berkshire Mall#Target#Planning Board#Berkshire Mall Re Opening#Bedi Associates Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WNAW

Could This Be You? Lightscapes Is Seeking Artistic Original Videos

Members of the public are invited to submit original video works. Submitted videos will be selected by a jury of artists to be projected on the wall of the Colonial Theater. Berkshire Lightscapes, whose goal is to light up Downtown Pittsfield, has launched the Video Projections Project; a sensational series projecting original videos on the large south wall of the Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street, Pittsfield.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WNAW

WATCH: Powerful Bobcat Attacks Prey in Berkshire Neighborhood (2 Videos)

As mentioned in previous articles, I have been finding many videos and photos of wildlife in Berkshire County backyards over the past couple of months. Many bear related videos have been shared by Berkshire County folks on Facebook pages and in local Facebook groups. One animal we don't see much of on video is the bobcat. They are difficult to come by especially during daytime hours.
JobsPosted by
WNAW

Ready to Get Back to Work? Enter the Berkshires’ Virtual Job Fair Now

If you are one of the millions upon millions of people who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you know how critical the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program is in terms of keeping you above water. Without the program, it would be near impossible to pay bills, buy groceries and pay for all of the things needed to live and keep a roof over your loved ones heads. For some, the PUA program is still not enough to make ends meet. Either way, the program makes the conditions of unemployment a little bit easier. You're also probably aware that the PUA program expires on Sept. 6, 2021.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WNAW

Do You Drive One of the 10 Most Popular Cars in Massachusetts…

Here is a rundown of the Top 10 Most Popular Cars in Massachusetts according to everquote.com, a company that provides insurance for auto and home. So if you are cruising anywhere from the Mass Pike, to Rt 7, to the Mohawk Trail these are the cars you are likely to see during your travels or perhaps your are even driving one yourself.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WNAW

9 Amazing Covered Bridges in the Berkshires from the Past and Present

I’ve never really considered the beauty of covered bridges, but I recently discovered that there is an entire community of covered bridge lovers out there. It also seems that covered bridges are much like an endangered species. According to the book ‘Covered Bridges Today’ written by Brenda Krekeler, the United States at one time had as many as 12,000 covered bridges. According to Krekeler, that number has now diminished to under 1,000.
Bennington, VTPosted by
WNAW

One of My Favorite Pungent But Delightful Event Will Be Back In Bennington

On Saturday, September 4th Bennington, Vermont will transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic!. If you know me then you know I love, anything that has garlic, of course, white chocolate cherry garlic fudge, (that I have not tried yet) love me some garlic dill pickles, also the next time you make garlic bread, don't use the garlic salt, take a piece of garlic and rub it on the bread. Try roasted garlic! The aroma of it baking in the oven is unparalleled. It’s immediately irresistible to anyone, including self-avowed garlic haters (like some in my family, I am talking about my hubby Scott).

Comments / 4

Community Policy