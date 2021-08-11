New Management Company Will Try To Give Berkshire Mall A New Life

If you are one of the millions upon millions of people who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you know how critical the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program is in terms of keeping you above water. Without the program, it would be near impossible to pay bills, buy groceries and pay for all of the things needed to live and keep a roof over your loved ones heads. For some, the PUA program is still not enough to make ends meet. Either way, the program makes the conditions of unemployment a little bit easier. You're also probably aware that the PUA program expires on Sept. 6, 2021.