We all know that LeVar Burton is a man of many talents. In addition to debuting as the latest guest host on Jeopardy!, Burton tried out something new on Monday. LeVar Burton is the latest in a long line of celebrity guest hosts on the popular game show. Jeopardy! has turned to a series of guest hosts while it tries to narrow who can permanently replace the legendary Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.