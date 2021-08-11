Lightning's beloved national anthem singer to be released Friday from hospital, husband says

Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 4.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's national anthem singer's condition has continued to improve after being hospitalized with COVID-19 in July.

She's gotten so much better that she is being released Friday from the hospital, her husband tells 10 Tampa Bay.

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, who was fully vaccinated but more vulnerable to the delta variant due to multiple sclerosis, has been in the hospital since July 16.

For some of the time, she had been in the intensive care unit. But on Aug. 4, her husband and a family friend confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that Bryson-Kirksey had been moved back out of the ICU after making progress in her battle against COVID.

“If you know Sonya, you know she’s a fighter," a family friend, Thomas Schooley, stated at the time.

Her husband, Jimmie Kirksey Jr., previously said the singer had been infected by an unvaccinated person. If Bryson-Kirksey hadn't gotten the shot, "she might not be here," her husband said.

There's been an outpouring of support from fans of the back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning hockey team.

“Sonya is an important member of the Lightning family and an integral part of our game day experience. We’re wishing her the best and hoping for a speedy recovery," a Tampa Bay Lightning spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay.

Her family and friends are asking for prayers and support as she recovers.

10 Tampa Bay's Shannon Clowe contributed to this report.