Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Great job St. Andrews Auxiliary

boothbayregister.com
 7 days ago

All kinds of kudos and congratulations Carol, as in McCarthy, better know as “The Boss” or the “Boss Lady.” You and your merry band of dedicated ladies/gentlemen did one fantastic job of site prep (former Radio Shack), moving everything, and creating the exciting new look for the St. Andrews Thrift Shop! Your new “digs” are, as they say in Maine, "Unbelievable!"

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Shack#Charity#St Andrews Auxiliary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Auxiliary makes donation

Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 has made a $1,000 donation to the Defiance Humane Society. Presenting the donation to Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter Executive Director Lisa Weaner (second from left) are, from left: Auxiliary members Donna Baldwin, Terri Flory and Mert Grogg.
Kane, PABradford Era

VFW Auxiliary announces new scholarship

KANE — VFW Auxiliary to Post 1132 in Kane is establishing a junior membership program to encourage young adults ages 16 to 21 to join the VFW to serve those who served us. The VFW is looking to increase its membership through the area’s youth and help inspire them to assist our veterans, serve our community and become mentors to other youth by serving as today’s leaders.
Visual Artboothbayregister.com

John Wissemann: ‘Leslie’s Garden, New Works on Paper’

John Wissemann can find his inspiration almost anywhere. In the working waterfront of small towns of the Maine Coast, in the traditional Japanese color woodblock prints, Bath Iron Works or Times Square, Wissemann has a fertile imagination and a way with color and form. The seeds of this series of...
Tennisboothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: Thank you event chairs, meeting Aug. 21 and more

Summer is without a doubt flying by, this is the final week of scheduled activities. However, I am happy to report that the kid’s activities at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday will continue until Labor Day as will tennis and pickleball. There are many to thank for last week’s activities...
MilitaryMining Journal

Legion auxiliary adds 8

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44 recently held an Orientation/Initiation Event at the Legion Post. After familiarizing members with the history, mission and goals of the organization, eight new members were initiated: Terese Weisenberger, Michelle Hubert, Jean Selden, Joan Wilson, Jodie Paquette, Judy Webb, Ann Beauchaine and Jean Harpers. (Submitted photo)
Bath, MEboothbayregister.com

Midcoast Literacy seeking volunteers for fall programs

Midcoast Literacy is gearing up for a very busy fall. The non-profit based in Bath provides free, one-on-one tutoring for adults and children in the greater Bath/Brunswick region and is looking for people interested in volunteering for both short-term and long-term programs. Midcoast Literacy’s Conversation Café will be running a...
Religionboothbayregister.com

Rev. John Alden at Wilson Chapel on Ocean Point Aug. 22

The Rev. John W. Alden will lead the service at Wilson Memorial Chapel on Ocean Point this Sunday, Aug. 22. Alan Wingard will serve as our organist. The service is at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome!. Wilson Memorial Chapel is following current Maine CDC guidelines; all service attendees are asked...
Pilot Mountain, NCpilotmountainnews.com

VFW Auxiliary holds blood drive

The VFW Auxiliary 9436 of Pilot Mountain hosted a blood drive and membership drive on July 26 at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain. The effort led to 59 pints of blood being collected for the Surry County American Red Cross. Flyers were also distributed to interested donors explaining...
Charitiesroblawnews.com

VFW Auxiliary donates to St. Francisville baseball program

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #2244 Auxiliary gathered in the post home last week to present a check to the St. Francisville youth baseball program. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to...
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor

You may join Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor in person or online for worship Sundays at 10 AM. Face masks are now required. We will be passing the Friendship Folders at the beginning of the service for everyone to sign in case contact tracing is necessary. Childcare is available. If you wish to continue worshiping from home, you may live stream at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, or tune into BRTV, channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers.
Lafayette, MNJournal

Church of St. Gregory the Great holds closing parish mass

LAFAYETTE — A standing-room only crowd filled the Church of St. Gregory the Great in a closing parish mass Sunday. A number of parishioners carried chairs into the church sanctuary prior to the service. With the priest shortage, the Lafayette pastorate was combined with St. George. Larger farms and smaller...
Hemphill, TXdailynewsandmore.com

VFW Post 10351 Auxiliary recognized

Our Hemphill Auxiliary was awarded 2 district awards at the District Meeting held in Jacksonville. The 1st one was 2nd place division 2 for Most Productive Statewide Project for Scholarship Awards. This reflects Doddy Tomol's hard work in publicizing the Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy contests, distributing the entry brochures, picking up the contest entries, arranging judging the winners, filing all the paperwork up the chain and distributing checks to the winning entries. The 2nd award was for the Most Outstanding Overall Americanism program, Division 2. This reflects all of the programs held through the year to celebrate Patriotic holidays and to promote patriotism in our Community. Anyone that wants to know about our organization or help out, please call 409-383- 8852. Shown in the photo are the ladies who attended the District meeting, Phyllis Buckner, Sherry Thibodeaux and Christine Johnston.
Jefferson, MEboothbayregister.com

Jump into fall: A craft and vendor event in Jefferson

St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson is hosting a festive outdoor event Sept. 18 on its property under the pines at 72 Gardiner Road. The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., aims to raise money for the church and its outreach programs, and to bring the wider community together.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club

There were two exciting speakers this past week drawing in capacity crowds. August speakers will highlight the diversity of interests among our members with topics covering working aboard an international drill ship, building up a new winery, and running one of the nation’s top oceanic labs! Accompanied by Chef Raymond offerings in the dining room, speaker events make for a wonderful evening, so do get your reservations in early as they nearly always sell out.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

We almost closed our doors last week

You may have heard the rumors that the Boothbay Region Health Center was closing last week. Thankfully, that is not true. But we came close. Fortunately, a few local merchants and a number of loyal patients wrote emergency checks to tide us over. Do You Need Us?. At our recent...
Saint Peter, MNsouthernminn.com

St. Peter American Legion, Auxiliary celebrate century mark

The St. Peter Willam R. Witty American Legion Post 37 is celebrating 100 years with a community event 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The celebration is actually two years late, as the post was founded in 1919, according to St. Peter Herald and St. Peter Free Press archives. Of course, COVID-19 has had something to say about large gatherings over the last year and more, but with events back on in recent months, the post is ready to mark the occassion.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Boothbay barbecue will combat veterans’ homelessness

On Aug. 21, VETS (Veterans Emergency Temporary Shelter) will hold a barbecue promoting homeless veterans awareness at the Boothbay American Legion Hall in Boothbay. Three local veterans founded VETS over a year ago as a way to combat the growing problem of Maine homeless veterans. In the past year, VETS has built nine temporary shelters, deployed four around the state, and in the process of building eight more.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Is This a Bad Omen From the Walmart in Houlton, Maine?

This seems to be a sign that things aren't changing the right way... While upta camp in Aroostook County, it seems that Covid has just made its first appearance. Last year at camp, it seemed like there was no such thing as Covid. There were hardly any masks worn, and signs at little food stands indicated that you DID have to wear a mask, but only because it was mandated by the state.
JobsOld Mission Gazette

Two Job Openings Available at St. Joseph Catholic Church

St. Joseph Catholic Church has two job openings available. They are currently accepting applications for both jobs, and hope to fill the positions immediately. Full-Time Secretary. They are looking for a detail-oriented, organized person who’s a team player and can help build a great parish staff. Experience is helpful, but training is also available. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy