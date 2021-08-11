Great job St. Andrews Auxiliary

Our Hemphill Auxiliary was awarded 2 district awards at the District Meeting held in Jacksonville. The 1st one was 2nd place division 2 for Most Productive Statewide Project for Scholarship Awards. This reflects Doddy Tomol's hard work in publicizing the Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy contests, distributing the entry brochures, picking up the contest entries, arranging judging the winners, filing all the paperwork up the chain and distributing checks to the winning entries. The 2nd award was for the Most Outstanding Overall Americanism program, Division 2. This reflects all of the programs held through the year to celebrate Patriotic holidays and to promote patriotism in our Community. Anyone that wants to know about our organization or help out, please call 409-383- 8852. Shown in the photo are the ladies who attended the District meeting, Phyllis Buckner, Sherry Thibodeaux and Christine Johnston.