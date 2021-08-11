Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Local pastors challenged to engage the culture with a strong biblical worldview

ciu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pastors have always been an incredible influence in this culture, in this nation.”. That was the message from Tim Throckmorton to local pastors gathered on the Columbia International University campus for “Pastor’s Roundtable: Engaging the Culture.” Throckmorton was among a trio of representatives from the Family Research Council (FRC) headquartered in Washington, D.C., challenging the pastors to consider how they can inform, equip, alert and mobilize their congregations to take a bold stand for biblical values, culturally and politically, within their communities and the nation.

www.ciu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#United Church#Pastors#Frc#Hispanic#Asian#Awaken Church#Ciu#U S News World Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy