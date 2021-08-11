Local pastors challenged to engage the culture with a strong biblical worldview

“Pastors have always been an incredible influence in this culture, in this nation.”. That was the message from Tim Throckmorton to local pastors gathered on the Columbia International University campus for “Pastor’s Roundtable: Engaging the Culture.” Throckmorton was among a trio of representatives from the Family Research Council (FRC) headquartered in Washington, D.C., challenging the pastors to consider how they can inform, equip, alert and mobilize their congregations to take a bold stand for biblical values, culturally and politically, within their communities and the nation.