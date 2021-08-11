Christina Ricci announces she's pregnant with 2nd child

Christina Ricci announced Tuesday that she's pregnant with her second child.

The "Addams Family" star, who shares 7-year-old son Frederick "Freddie" Heerdegen with estranged husband James Heerdegen, shared a photo of a sonogram to share the big news.

The actress, 41, hinted that Heerdegen is not the father when sharing the post, captioning it "Life keeps getting better" and tagging hairstylist Mark Hampton.

Hampton also shared the announcement Tuesday on Instagram, posting more sonogram photos and repeating the "Casper" alum's words in the caption.

Several of Ricci's famous friends sent their well wishes to the happy couple, including "WandaVision" star Kat Dennings and singer Lana Del Rey.

This announcement brings new meaning to the birthday wishes Ricci previously sent to Hampton last month when she wrote , "This next year is going to be the best one yet."

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July 2020. They wed in October 2013.