The transfer saga of Martin Odegaard has taken yet another turn. Arsenal have a chance to pry him away from Real Madrid if certain conditions are met. Arsenal have not made any attempt to hide their desire to bring Martin Odegaard back to North London on a permanent basis this summer. Previously, Real Madrid have been hesitant to engage the Premier League club in serious transfer negotiations regarding the talented Norwegian. Suddenly, it appears the tide is turning in favor of Mikel Arteta and the Gunners.