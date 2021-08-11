1 arrested after crashing into school bus near Henderson

One person was arrested following a Wednesday morning crash involving a school bus.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 6:50 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on County Road 414, just south of Henderson.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of the school bus was traveling north on CR 414 approaching a private drive. The driver of a second vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was stopped on a private drive, pulled out of the drive, and struck the right side of the school bus.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the second vehicle was placed under arrest for no driver’s license, failing to yield the right of way – private drive and failing to report non-injury accident at once to proper authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.