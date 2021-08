BREWSTER — A high-speed chase through Nobles County led to four felony charges for a South Dakota man at 3:57 a.m. on Aug. 7. During an earlier pursuit that led to two people fleeing law enforcement on foot in rural Brewster, officers observed a black Jaguar, and, believing it had been stolen, attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver reportedly fled, attaining speeds in excess of 90 mph through the city of Worthington. Because of the speed, officers discontinued their pursuit, resuming when the Jaguar headed onto Interstate 90 heading west. Officers stated the vehicle appeared to suffer mechanical issues and stopped near mile marker 34 in Nobles County.