Indiana State

Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that several of Indiana's laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state's ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions.

The judge's ruling released Tuesday also upheld other state abortion limits that were challenged in a broad lawsuit filed by Virginia-based Whole Woman's Health Alliance in 2018 as it fought the denial of a license to open an abortion clinic in South Bend.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued a permanent injunction against the telemedicine ban, along with state laws requiring in-person examinations by a doctor before medication abortions and that women seeking abortions be told human life begins when the egg is fertilized.

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

