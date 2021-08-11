Toronto Film Festival Sets Platform Competition Slate, With Riz Ahmed Heading Jury; ‘Dune’ Imax Run, NBA 75th Anniversary Join Lineup

The Toronto Film Festival has set the competition lineup for its Platforms program, naming Riz Ahmed as head of the jury.

Sound of Metal , which starred Ahmed in an Oscar-nominated performance, had its world premiere in the 2019 Platforms competition at Toronto.

Festival organizers also announced special events, including multiple Imax screenings of Dune and a 75th anniversary commemoration of the first NBA game, which was played in Toronto in 1946. Other special events include screenings of two Cannes prize-winners, Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria , plus Pablo Larraín’s Venice-bound, Kristen Stewart-starring Spencer . Also unveiled was a slate of 38 short films and a retrospective dedicated to Abenaki filmmaker and activist Alanis Obomsawin.

“It’s a pleasure for TIFF to provide the Platform program as a stage that celebrates brilliant filmmakers. We’re certain that TIFF audiences will be pleasantly surprised with their unique approach to cinematic expression,” said Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, TIFF co-heads.

“I am honored to be named president of the Platform jury at TIFF this year and to be a part of TIFF with Encounter,” said Ahmed. “TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like Sound of Metal , has had such a significant impact on my career and many others. I’m looking forward to watching all of this year’s selections and working alongside my fellow jury members.”

Here are the Platform selections, all of which are world premieres:

Arthur Rambo (Dir. Laurent Cantet)

Drunken Birds (Les oiseaux ivres) (Dir. Ivan Grbovic)

Earwig (Dir. Lucile Hadžihalilović)

Huda’s Salon (Dir. Hany Abu-Assad)

Mlungu Wam (Good Madam) (Mlungu Wam) (Dir. Jenna Cato Bass)

Montana Story (Dirs. Scott McGehee, David Siegel)

Silent Land (Cicha Ziemia) Aga Woszczyńska

Yuni (Dir. Kamila Andini)