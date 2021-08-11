Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Toronto Film Festival Sets Platform Competition Slate, With Riz Ahmed Heading Jury; ‘Dune’ Imax Run, NBA 75th Anniversary Join Lineup

By Dade Hayes
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGhQe_0bOTYabb00

The Toronto Film Festival has set the competition lineup for its Platforms program, naming Riz Ahmed as head of the jury.

Sound of Metal , which starred Ahmed in an Oscar-nominated performance, had its world premiere in the 2019 Platforms competition at Toronto.

Festival organizers also announced special events, including multiple Imax screenings of Dune and a 75th anniversary commemoration of the first NBA game, which was played in Toronto in 1946. Other special events include screenings of two Cannes prize-winners, Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria , plus Pablo Larraín’s Venice-bound, Kristen Stewart-starring Spencer . Also unveiled was a slate of 38 short films and a retrospective dedicated to Abenaki filmmaker and activist Alanis Obomsawin.

“It’s a pleasure for TIFF to provide the Platform program as a stage that celebrates brilliant filmmakers. We’re certain that TIFF audiences will be pleasantly surprised with their unique approach to cinematic expression,” said Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, TIFF co-heads.

“I am honored to be named president of the Platform jury at TIFF this year and to be a part of TIFF with Encounter,” said Ahmed. “TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like Sound of Metal , has had such a significant impact on my career and many others. I’m looking forward to watching all of this year’s selections and working alongside my fellow jury members.”

Here are the Platform selections, all of which are world premieres:

Arthur Rambo (Dir. Laurent Cantet)

Drunken Birds (Les oiseaux ivres) (Dir. Ivan Grbovic)

Earwig (Dir. Lucile Hadžihalilović)

Huda’s Salon (Dir. Hany Abu-Assad)

Mlungu Wam (Good Madam) (Mlungu Wam) (Dir. Jenna Cato Bass)

Montana Story (Dirs. Scott McGehee, David Siegel)

Silent Land (Cicha Ziemia) Aga Woszczyńska

Yuni (Dir. Kamila Andini)

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Bailey
Person
Laurent Cantet
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Scott Mcgehee
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Cannes Film Festival#Imax#Short Film#Nba#Memoria#Tiff#Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Jessica Chastain to Receive Toronto Film Festival’s Tribute Actor Award

The Toronto International Film Festival has revealed that Jessica Chastain, star and producer of “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye,” will receive the Tribute Actor Award at the festival’s 46th edition this year. “Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as ‘The Debt,’ ‘Take Shelter,’ ‘The Martian,’ ‘Crimson Peak’ and ‘Molly’s Game,’ to the upcoming world premiere of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ at the Festival – she is one of the most respected actors of her generation,” said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF. “Her...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

9 Toronto Film Festival Documentaries That Could Shake Up the Oscars

The documentary awards race always begins at Sundance, where “Flee” (Neon) and “Summer of Soul” (Searchlight) broke out as Oscar frontrunners; Tribeca debuted high-profile “The Lost Leonardo” (Sony Pictures Classics) and “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” (Focus), while Todd Haynes’ “Velvet Underground” (AppleTV+) and “Val” (A24/Amazon) played well at Cannes. Every September, the Toronto International Film Festival documentary lineup introduces more top non-fiction titles to the list of Oscar contenders — and this year, without many clear frontrunners, TIFF’s influence will be greater than ever. In the good old days when the TIFF selection was a sprawling smorgasbord, Thom Powers...
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching “Mogul Mowgli” With Riz Ahmed

Movies with a great deal of meaning and feeling to them have appeared to be Riz Ahmed’s style in recent years and to his credit, he’s been doing a great job. He’s been taking on other movies such as Venom, Nightcrawler, and Rogue One as well, but this kind of shows that he has a fairly wide range and a good deal of talent that allows him to stretch from one genre to another while still keeping them separate enough that he’s able to impress those who are watching. His time in Rogue One was fairly brief and not quite as extensive despite the fact that he did play an important part, but his role as the villain in Venom was interesting even if it didn’t feel one hundred percent effective. This is likely because so many people were hoping that the Venom movie might make up for Sam Raimi’s less than stellar attempt at bringing the symbiote to the big screen in Spider-Man 3. But of course, Riz played the villain and did a fair job at it since he became the host for another symbiote that was even more powerful than Venom.
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival announces 2021 event lineup

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival will return to Northeast Ohio this autumn with nearly 100 documentaries slated for its 12th annual event. The film fest is scheduled for Oct. 5-10, with showings at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater and more, according to a press release. The fun doesn’t stop on the screen -- this year, CDFF will also host “CDFF Live on Main,” a series of events including happy hours, filmmaker Q&As and a lounge for visitors.
Festivalsavannahceo.com

Georgia Latino International Film Festival Returns to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), the premiere Latino film festival in the tristate area (Georgia, Florida and Tennessee), is back for its tenth season, tackling the wave of change that has overwhelmed the film and entertainment business in recent years, and creating more opportunity and a platform for the Latino storyteller. This year, GALIFF will have even more conversations on content development, but will also address the need for more Latino writers, casting agents, directors and production crew. They will address representation and why it matters that Hollywood diversify, especially when it comes to who is writing our stories and who is telling them.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

NY Film Festival Unveils Main Slate, Sets Vaccination Requirement for 2021 Edition

The 2021 New York Film Festival has unveiled its main slate and will require proof of vaccination for all audiences, filmmakers and staff members at venues for the annual fall event. The NYFF, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, will screen 32 films, produced in 31 different countries, as its main slate, including Cannes Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau’s Titane; fellow Cannes award winners Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World; Cannes selections like Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground doc; and Rebecca Hall’s Sundance title Passing. More information about this year’s main slate is...
MoviesScreendaily

Toronto selects eight titles for Platform programme, Riz Ahmed to head jury

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has selected eight features for its Platform section, for which UK actor and filmmaker Riz Ahmed will head the jury. The Platform selection includes Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s Earwig, produced by France’s Petit Film, Belgium’s Frakas Productions and the UK’s Anti-Worlds, with backing from Film4 and the BFI.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

New York Film Festival Announces Main Slate With Coen, Almodóvar Premieres

Film at Lincoln Center has announced the 32 films that will be featured during the 59th New York Film Festival. As previously announced, Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth will open the festival and Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers will close it out. NYFF59 runs September 24th through October 10th and passes are available.
MoviesPosted by
Del Mar Times

Torrey Pines alum recognized at Austin Film Festival competition

Recent Chapman University graduate and Torrey Pines High School alum Jacqueline Fisher was a finalist in the Austin Film Festival’s second annual Virtual Pitch Competition. “You have to rehearse quite a bit, but I liked that everyone was given the same amount of time, and so there’s only so much they’re going to know about your show or film or whatever you’re pitching,” said Fisher, who completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in screenwriting and minor in entrepreneurship at Chapman. “So it gave everyone an equal chance.”
Frederick, OKAltus Times

World War II film festival preview slated for Aug. 21

“IT’S WAR!” The Frederick Arts Council in conjunction with the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team will be presenting a fundraising premiere event of a dinner and movie evening at the historic Ramona Theatre, 114 S. Ninth St. in Frederick. This event is a precursor to a possible future World...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Lost Daughter’ Photos: Maggie Gyllenhaal Directs Olivia Colman, Netflix Sets Dec. Release

Netflix has announced a December theatrical and streaming release for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut “The Lost Daughter,” adapted from the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. The movie will be having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will debut in competition alongside the likes of Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” and Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.” The latter two titles are also Netflix releases. The official synopsis for “The Lost Daughter” from Netflix reads: “Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy